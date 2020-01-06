If you go

Distance: About 380 miles and more than a six-hour drive from Spokane.

Directions: From Spokane, take I-90 west through Moses Lake, Ellensburg and over the Snoqualmie Pass, After passing through North Bend, take Exit 25 for WA-18 W toward Auburn/Tacoma. From there, get onto I-5 South and take Exit 104 for U.S. 1010 N toward Aberdeen/Port Angleles. After driving through Aberdeen follow signs for Westport.

Google Maps has accurate directions, too.

Difficulty: Varies

Season: Year-round

What you’ll need: Wetsuit. Booties. Cap. Gloves. Surfboard.

Logistics: You can rent everything you’ll need from The Surf Shop (207 North Montesano St., Westport) or Steepwater Surf Shop (316 N. Montesano St., Westport)

Renting a wetsuit and surfboard costs about $30 for a day at both shops. For more information, visit westportsurfshop.com, call 360-268-0992. Or, visit steepwatersurf.com, call 360-268-5527.

Info: For information on ocean conditions visit the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s website or magicseaweed.com. You can also call one of the surf shops.