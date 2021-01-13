Winter Wildlands Alliance film festival goes virtual

The 16th annual Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival is going virtual, allowing viewers to stream films from the comfort of home.

The film lineup features athletic pursuits in the mountains, gorgeous cinematography, stories of how the snowsports community is adapting to a warming climate and more.

A portion of proceeds from the screening will benefit Montana Wilderness Association’s seven local chapters. Viewers can ensure their proceeds go to MWA's chapters by streaming the films anytime between Jan. 28 and Feb. 18.

Tickets can be purchased at wildmontana.org/bcff. Proceeds will directly support chapter projects and initiatives.

Tickets are $10 per individual and $20 per household or group. Instructions on how to stream the films will be sent via email after registration.

Ticket-holders have seven days from pressing play to finish streaming the films. The full lineup of films can be found on Winter Wildlands Alliance’s website.

