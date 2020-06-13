Wolf headaches persist for ranchers in elk-rich Jackson Hole

But the wolves were never entirely eliminated. And in the four years that have since lapsed the conflict continued, albeit with less fanfare.

Lucas knows firsthand. There's been a single year in recent memory — 2018, he thinks — when the wolves failed to pay a visit. Their presence is more than a passing frustration for a family that has most of its land locked up in conservation easements and depends on its cattle income. Reimbursement payments, he said, aren't guaranteed, such as when a calf or cow is too eaten up to confirm a cause of death or when an animal is injured while being chased or protecting its offspring.

Wolves have been a state-managed species since 2017, when a federal appeals court overturned an earlier ruling that had kept the species under the protective cloak of the Endangered Species Act.

Now it's the Wyoming Game and Fish Department that manages the conflict in this portion of the Equality State.

Dan Thompson, who leads the agency's large carnivore program, said solving the chronic Spring Gulch cattle conflict is not straightforward and that there's an ever-changing ecological system at play.