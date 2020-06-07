Women stay active playing disc golf during pandemic

She said she has gotten more involved in the last two months because it has helped her stay connected with friends within the coronavirus limitations.

"My husband and I didn't have much else to do, so we began playing disc golf more," Sager said. "We have a strong community of friends that we are really missing. Disc golf has allowed us to still get to see them during COVID-19 and keep our community going, since it's an outside sport."

The Hattiesburg Disc Golf Association, with around 125 members, has been going strong for about 10 years. It recently added a women's team called the Down South Disc Golf Divas. There are eight women in the newly formed team.

Roberts is one of the members of the new team, but she and her husband have been playing long before the women's team was established.

"I've been playing for about three years, but just started taking it seriously about nine months ago," she said. "This is my first year as an HDGA member and I'm loving it."

But the sport is one that brings people together, even with its competitive players.

Twenty-one-year-old Leanne Fuqua, a nursing major at Southwest Mississippi Community College, said she especially enjoys the camaraderie of the all-female team.