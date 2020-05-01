Work on Hyalite Canyon Road begins

Surveying, maintenance and construction of Hyalite Canyon Road is beginning as part of a project to improve overall public safety, user experience, and watershed health.
Reconstruction, alignment and potential paving work will start at the unpaved portion from the dam at Hyalite Reservoir and continue to the “Y” where the road splits and leads to Grotto Falls Trailhead or Palisade Falls/East Fork Hyalite.
The project, which started last October, is taking place in one of the state’s most popular national forest recreation corridors and will directly decrease runoff and sedimentation into Bozeman’s municipal water supply. The project will also provide for an increase in public safety, enhance user experiences and maintenance needs throughout all seasons.
Surveys over recent years from Friends of Hyalite, a nonprofit organization that partners with the Forest Service to support stewardship of Hyalite Canyon, estimates on average approximately 50,000 people a month visit Hyalite during the summer and approximately 20,000 people a month during the winter, with those numbers only expected to increase.
“This project recognizes the use and importance of Hyalite to Montana as a top recreation area,” said Corey Lewellen, Bozeman District Ranger. “First and foremost, we want to provide for public safety which for this project includes widening portions of the road, adding guardrails and turnouts and paving the road to decrease maintenance demands over the long-run.”
Hyalite Road will remain closed seasonally until May 15, but nonmotorized users should expect maintenance vehicles and surveying crews along the road and use caution.
On May 16, the road will reopen to the dam, the road above the dam will remain closed until June 1 as road widening and construction take place.
On June 1 the road above the dam is projected to open, but with traffic lights, detours and delays of up to 20 minutes expected throughout the summer.
For additional information contact the Bozeman Ranger District at 406-522-2520.
