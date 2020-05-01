Work on Hyalite Canyon Road begins

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Surveying, maintenance and construction of Hyalite Canyon Road is beginning as part of a project to improve overall public safety, user experience, and watershed health.

Reconstruction, alignment and potential paving work will start at the unpaved portion from the dam at Hyalite Reservoir and continue to the “Y” where the road splits and leads to Grotto Falls Trailhead or Palisade Falls/East Fork Hyalite.

The project, which started last October, is taking place in one of the state’s most popular national forest recreation corridors and will directly decrease runoff and sedimentation into Bozeman’s municipal water supply. The project will also provide for an increase in public safety, enhance user experiences and maintenance needs throughout all seasons.

Surveys over recent years from Friends of Hyalite, a nonprofit organization that partners with the Forest Service to support stewardship of Hyalite Canyon, estimates on average approximately 50,000 people a month visit Hyalite during the summer and approximately 20,000 people a month during the winter, with those numbers only expected to increase.