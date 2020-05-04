Work set to start on Snake River access site improvments

Construction will begin this spring at Pacific Creek Landing on the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park.
The project is one of three river access site improvements meant to enhance the visitor experience, improve safety, restore the resilience of riparian areas, improve infrastructure, and emphasize accessibility for all. The other two projects, at Jackson Lake Dam and Moose Landing, will be done in the next few years.
Pacific Creek Landing, located just north of the Moran area, will be temporarily closed to all river users and visitors during construction activities this spring and in the fall. There will be summer access to the site after June 7 contingent upon a reopening of the park per public health guidelines. It is anticipated that a temporary closure will be in effect this fall beginning Sept. 1, and possibly into spring of 2021.
All river users should be aware of the skills needed for navigating each section of river. During the temporary closure at Pacific Creek Landing anyone putting in on the Snake River at Jackson Lake Dam will need to travel to Deadmans Bar, which requires an advanced skill set. River users may want to consider an alternate section of river recreation during this time.
The design for the Pacific Creek Landing will include visitor use areas for viewing and providing educational information about the Snake River to prevent congestion at the launch ramp. Other planned features include redesigned parking areas, additional comfort station, bicycle parking, accessible pathways and viewing areas, restored social trails, redesigned roadways to provide more efficient and safe traffic flows, and improved park and wayfinding information.
The project design was initiated in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act and the 10th anniversary of the wild and scenic designation of the headwaters of the Snake River. In 2009 the passage of the Craig Thomas Snake Rivers Headwaters Legacy Act of 2008 added 414 miles of rivers and streams of the Snake River Headwaters to the national wild and scenic rivers system.
The National Park Service finalized the Snake River Headwaters Comprehensive River Management Plan and associated environmental assessment in 2014. The plan defined the improvements to take place at access points along the river and headwaters in Grand Teton National Park.
The Grand Teton National Park Foundation is attempting to raise $6.5 million to support improvements at all three sites, with $4 million raised to date. Funding for work at Pacific Creek Landing has been secured.
For more information about the Snake River Gateways project visit www.nps.gov/grte or www.gtnpf.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!