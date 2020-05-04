Work set to start on Snake River access site improvments

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Construction will begin this spring at Pacific Creek Landing on the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park.

The project is one of three river access site improvements meant to enhance the visitor experience, improve safety, restore the resilience of riparian areas, improve infrastructure, and emphasize accessibility for all. The other two projects, at Jackson Lake Dam and Moose Landing, will be done in the next few years.

Pacific Creek Landing, located just north of the Moran area, will be temporarily closed to all river users and visitors during construction activities this spring and in the fall. There will be summer access to the site after June 7 contingent upon a reopening of the park per public health guidelines. It is anticipated that a temporary closure will be in effect this fall beginning Sept. 1, and possibly into spring of 2021.

All river users should be aware of the skills needed for navigating each section of river. During the temporary closure at Pacific Creek Landing anyone putting in on the Snake River at Jackson Lake Dam will need to travel to Deadmans Bar, which requires an advanced skill set. River users may want to consider an alternate section of river recreation during this time.