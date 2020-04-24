Wyoming collars more pronghorns to improve data on migration movements

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PINEDALE, Wyo. — In order to boost the number of data points in the southern portion of the Sublette pronghorn herd, a professional wildlife crew captured and collared 19 animals near LaBarge and Farson in March.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has plans to call for an additional 60 pronghorn to be fitted with GPS collars in the coming winter of 2020-2021.

The Sublette pronghorn herd is the Cowboy state’s largest, numbering some 35,000 animals with a herd population objective of 48,000.

In multiple studies between 2004 and 2017 nearly 600 pronghorn from the Sublette herd were fitted with GPS satellite tracking collars, bringing to light one of the longest intact big game migration corridors in North America.

It was discovered that some pronghorn in the Sublette herd seasonally move nearly 200 miles between summer ranges in Grand Teton National Park and winter ranges north of Rock Springs.

With the large number of animals that have been collared over the years, the dataset for the Sublette herd is very robust. However, wildlife managers and researchers also felt that the number of data points in the southern portion of this large herd could be bolstered, hence the March collaring operation.