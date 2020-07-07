Wyoming commission to approve chronic wasting disease plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will be asked to approve the department’s Chronic Wasting Disease Management Plan at its next meeting, July 16-17 in Rawlins.

The public is invited to attend in person or via ZOOM video. To participate via ZOOM, online registration is required.

For those who would like to attend in person, the meeting will be held at the Jeffrey Memorial Community Center, 315 West Pine Street.

The commission will also hear informational presentations and updates on several items including: wildlife crossing projects; large carnivore monitoring research and conflicts; Mule Deer Initiative projects; an overview of various trapping issues, the antelope limited quota draw, the new Cody Regional Office construction and an update from the WYldlife Fund.

Additionally, Game and Fish will seek approval for the fiscal year 2021 budget, Chap. 47 - Gray Wolf Hunting Season, the special allocation of antelope licenses and the agency’s Wolverine Management Plan.