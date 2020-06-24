Wyoming CWD plan goes to commission at July meeting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will be asked to approve Wyoming’s Chronic Wasting Disease Management Plan at its upcoming July meeting in Rawlins.

The draft plan includes final recommendations from the CWD Working Group, the public and Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The draft plan is posted online.

During the final input period, Game and Fish received 148 comments from the public and feedback was incorporated into the draft. Many of the comments were directed toward feedground management, which will be addressed later this year in a separate public process.

Scott Edberg, deputy chief of wildlife for Game and Fish said if approved the plan will be the starting point for Game and Fish to move forward with deer and elk management in the face of CWD.

“The working group and the public invested significant thought and time into our CWD management plan,” Edberg said. “That input, combined with the science and expertise of the department and other experts, produced a plan that gives wildlife managers a suite of options to manage CWD. We are thankful for a public process that was collaborative and invested in the best choices for the sustainability of current and future deer and elk populations.”