Wyoming forest extends food safety order as bears still roam

Grizzly bears that aren't taking their long winter's nap have prompted Wyoming's Bridger Teton National Forest to extend its order requiring food to be stored out of a bear's reach.

"We have seen very bold behavior from bears around hunters recently," said Jason Wilmot, Bridger-Teton wildlife biologist. "In the last few weeks we still had campers on the forest at Shadow Mountain, with grizzly bears moving through and near their camps."

As a result, forest visitors in the Blackrock, and Jackson Ranger Districts will see a wider regulatory boundary where the proper storing, processing, transporting, and camping with food or attractants will be enforced. The order will be in effect from until Jan. 15, 2021.

Grizzly bears have continued to expand in their distribution, and in recent years bears have been increasingly keying in on food resources made available from elk hunts, putting human use, attractants, and grizzly bears in the same areas, which is a recipe for conflict, Wilmot said.

This year in particular, bear 399 and her family group has been moving around on and off the forest while seeking late-fall food sources for her four cubs.

"It is anticipated that this bear family and other bears may for some time be seeking late season food prior to denning," Wilmot said.