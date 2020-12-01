Wyoming forest extends food safety order as bears still roam

Grizzly bears that aren't taking their long winter's nap have prompted Wyoming's Bridger Teton National Forest to extend its order requiring food to be stored out of a bear's reach.
"We have seen very bold behavior from bears around hunters recently," said Jason Wilmot, Bridger-Teton wildlife biologist. "In the last few weeks we still had campers on the forest at Shadow Mountain, with grizzly bears moving through and near their camps."
As a result, forest visitors in the Blackrock, and Jackson Ranger Districts will see a wider regulatory boundary where the proper storing, processing, transporting, and camping with food or attractants will be enforced. The order will be in effect from until Jan. 15, 2021.
Grizzly bears have continued to expand in their distribution, and in recent years bears have been increasingly keying in on food resources made available from elk hunts, putting human use, attractants, and grizzly bears in the same areas, which is a recipe for conflict, Wilmot said.
This year in particular, bear 399 and her family group has been moving around on and off the forest while seeking late-fall food sources for her four cubs.
"It is anticipated that this bear family and other bears may for some time be seeking late season food prior to denning," Wilmot said.
This bear was documented not going into hibernation a few years back until the first week of January. Additionally, the bison hunt season is open until Jan. 31 annually, which means there may be meat on the ground and some carcass storage considerations if bears remain active through December, which could potentially make hunting camps dangerous for people and bears if carcasses and food are not properly secured.
All food and other attractants (anything with an odor) that might invite the curiosity of bears to an area must be stored safely. Attended attractants means that a person is physically present within 100 feet and in direct sight of the food or carcass.
Human food (including canned food, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages), harvested game animals and parts, pet food, processed livestock feed and grains and personal hygiene items such as soap, toothpaste and deodorants must be stored in a manner unavailable to bears. This also includes garbage and empty food and beverage containers. Proper storage methods include placing food and other items in bear resistant containers or hard-sided vehicles or suspending them at least 10 feet above the ground and 4 feet from any vertical support.
Extending the food order plays a key role in helping to alleviate possible encounters between humans and bears.
