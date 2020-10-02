Wyoming Game and Fish asks Bighorn Basin deer, elk hunters to submit game for CWD testing

“Deer hunt areas 105, 106, 109, 121, 122, and 123 will continue as target areas because we were unable to meet the goal of 200 samples from these herd units last year,” Class said.

Hunters can have animals sampled at any game check station this season, by biologists or game wardens in the field, at the Cody regional Game and Fish office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or by calling 307-527-7125 to schedule an appointment.

Hunters can also use head drop barrels located at the headquarters of Yellowtail Wildlife Management Area near Lovell, the Game and Fish office in Cody, or in Powell at Northwest College on the south side of the Science and Math Building at 6th and Division streets. An additional option for hunters is to call the Northwest College CWD hotline at 307-754-6018 to schedule a time during regular business hours for a sample to be collected.

Hunters can also learn how to take a sample with a how-to video on the Game and Fish website and can obtain sample kits from the Game and Fish office in Cody. Hunters can also call the Game and Fish office for a list of local taxidermists or meat processors who can collect a sample from a harvested animal for CWD testing.