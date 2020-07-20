Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approves chronic wasting disease management plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming hunters could see extended seasons, late hunts or more tags for mature bucks as a means to help control or slow the spread of chronic wasting disease in the state's deer populations.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department outlined some of the details of its draft CWD plan, which had been crafted over the past year, to the Game and Fish Commission on Thursday in Rawlins.

Following debate and a recess to enter executive session to receive some legal advice, the commissioners approved the plan in a 6-1 vote. The lone dissenting vote came from Commissioner Mike Schmid, of Labarge, Wyoming.

“Chronic wasting disease has population impacts,” Scott Edberg, deputy chief of the Wildlife Division, told the commissioners, adding that doing nothing is no longer acceptable. “This is the right time for this plan to move forward … based on science and not emotion.”

WGFD is also moving to develop a separate plan for addressing chronic wasting disease on elk feedgrounds. That process will start with six public meetings this fall. The information gathered from the meetings will inform the next phase of the process — identifying issues and finding solutions — which would begin in March 2021.

Spread