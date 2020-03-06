Wyoming Game and Fish Commission to meet in Cody

Bighorn Basin and Bighorn Mountains brucellosis updates are two of the items on the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s agenda when it meets March 19-20 in Cody.

The meeting will be held at the Holiday Inn of Cody, 1701 Sheridan Ave.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The commission will also hear informational presentations and updates on mule deer and pronghorn research, 2019 chronic wasting disease and 2020 winter conditions, the new Wildlife Crossing initiative, large carnivore monitoring, a petition to amend Chapter 4-Furbearing Animal Trapping Regulation, Game and Fish employee housing in Jackson and status of construction of the new Cody Regional office.

The commission will be asked to vote to approve the department’s Chronic Wasting Disease Management Plan and the Wyoming Wolverine Management Plan. A new president and vice president will also be elected. The full agenda with all presentations is available on the Game and Fish website.

The public will have a chance to comment on each specific agenda item and can speak to the Commission about any matter. The meeting will be live-streamed online for those who cannot attend in-person. Learn more and watch on the Commission webpage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0