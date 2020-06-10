Wyoming Game and Fish kokanee breeding program takes off

Initial discussions to set up a kokanee broodstock program in Wyoming began five years ago. One challenge was choosing which of the 10 hatcheries and rearing stations operated by Game and Fish would raise the fish. Campbell said shortly after the Game and Fish decided to discontinue its Firehole rainbow trout broodstock at Tillett due to a lack of demand for fish and eggs, it was time to make room for the kokanee.

The next challenge was the water temperature. At 54 degrees, Tillett’s water runs several degrees warmer than any water experimented with to raise a captive kokanee broodstock. But, after further research, and Campbell’s experience as the manager of an experimental kokanee broodstock program in Spokane, Washington, the project moved forward.

Last fall marked the first full spawning cycle. Campbell said the 3-year-old adults achieved their target size of close to 15 inches and one pound while spawning in November. Campbell said of the initial eggs put in the incubator, nearly 95% of the eggs were viable.

“Just like with any new program being developed there were things we learned and we will make some adjustments,” Campbell said. "However, overall this program has been a big success far exceeding our expectations. Game and Fish now has the capability to produce close to 3 million eggs per year. We will easily meet all of our annual statewide requests for stocking. Also, we now have the capacity to potentially expand stocking in the spring and the fall.”

