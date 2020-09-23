Wyoming governor: Let states, not courts, help endangered species

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Proposed changes to the Endangered Species Act would do more to help imperiled species recover rather than keep them under federal protection indefinitely, Wyoming's governor testified before a U.S. Senate committee Wednesday.

A bill introduced by Wyoming Republican Sen. John Barrasso last week would give state officials including state wildlife agencies more oversight of threatened and endangered species.

Changes would include putting more emphasis on planning to help species recover so they can be removed from the endangered species list and prioritizing federal funding to states for such efforts. The bill would prohibit court challenges to delisting decisions for five years.

The five-year limit would provide time to see if species recovery plans work, Gov. Mark Gordon, a Republican, told a live-streamed hearing of the Senate Committee On Environment and Public Works in Washington, D.C.

Right now, litigation puts listing decisions in courts rather than letting science decide, Gordon told the committee.

"Rather than focusing on actual results, courts are asked to speculate on what-ifs, which leads to a vicious cycle," Gordon testified.