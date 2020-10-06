Wyoming hunters asked to help with chronic wasting disease sampling in Sheridan area

Wyoming Game and Fish Department's staff is asking hunters in the Sheridan area to help with tracking the prevalence of chronic wasting disease this season.

This year’s targeted areas are the Pumpkin Buttes mule deer herd, located south of Interstate 90 between Buffalo and Gillette in Hunt Areas 19, 29 and 31; and the Upper Powder River mule deer herd in Hunt Areas 30, 32, 33, 163 and 169.

Game and Fish is asking hunters who successfully shoot a deer in one of these hunt areas to submit a sample for testing. Personnel will make contact with hunters in the field, at a game check station or at meat processing facilities to ask for a CWD sample. Sampling takes just a few minutes and requires removing a set of lymph nodes from the neck of the animal.

Hunters who wish to submit a sample, but are not contacted by personnel, can bring their animal or the head of their animal to the Sheridan Regional Office at 700 Valley View Drive during regular business hours. Be prepared to leave it for a couple days if there is not an employee available.

Hunters in the Buffalo and Kaycee area can call and leave a message at the Buffalo Field Office at 307-684-2801 or take your animal to the Bureau of Land Management Buffalo Field Office during regular business hours.