Wyoming launches mule deer study in northern Bighorn Mountains

To gather information about this herd, a collaborative project was developed in 2019 between Wyoming Game and Fish, The Nature Conservancy, Sheridan Community Land Trust, the Bighorn National Forest, the Wyoming Migration Initiative and the University of Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit. The information will be gathered using data from GPS collars placed on mule deer does and on-the-ground observations.

On March 5, 25 does were captured and fitted with the collars by a professional wildlife capture crew — 10 on the east side of the mountain and 15 on the west side. On the western slope of the Bighorns all captures were conducted on public land. On the eastern side all captures were done on private land with the cooperation of several landowners. Further captures in coming months will increase the final number of collared does to 90.

The GPS collars will record the position of each animal every two hours for the next three years. At the end of the three years the collars will automatically release from the animal. Once-daily position updates will be available to biologists throughout the study, while the finer-scale, two-hour movements will be stored onboard the collar and retrieved at the end of the study.