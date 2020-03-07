Wyoming pronghorn hunters successful in 2019

Wyoming hunters killed 46,464 pronghorn in 2019 according to antelope harvest data from the 2019 hunting season.

Antelope hunters saw high success with a statewide average of 90.8%. Total success for a hunt area ranged from a low of 69.9% up to as high as 115.3%. Hunter success values over 100% can happen when a hunter can hold more than one license and are successful filling multiple licenses.

On average, hunters spent 3.6 days hunting before they harvested a pronghorn. Days per harvest for all hunters in a given hunt area ranged from 2.1 to seven days.

Most who pursued pronghorn were rifle hunters; only 5% reported filling their tag with archery equipment.

The data is now available on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website. The harvest reports are one of the many resources Game and Fish offers to help plan a Wyoming hunt.

Emily Gates, Game and Fish harvest survey coordinator, said the antelope harvest report data can help hunters make decisions on where to submit applications for the 2020 season.