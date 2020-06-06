Wyoming pronghorns inter-related despite distance, study finds

"We used multiple lines of genetic evidence to show that Wyoming pronghorn exhibit high levels of genetic connectivity across the state, and do not yet display any signs of barriers to gene flow," LaCava said.

The study, which included sample collection from 2014-18 and lab and data analysis from 2017-19, examined genetic data of 398 pronghorn across Wyoming, excluding Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks. Researchers worked to equally represent male and female pronghorn to ensure that any differences in behavior between the sexes did not alter the findings.

According to the study, pronghorn at distances within 60 to 90 miles were slightly more genetically similar to one another than expected if the same individuals occurred at random locations.

"We were primarily interested in investigating statewide patterns of genetic connectivity to get a large-scale picture of what is going on with Wyoming pronghorn," LaCava explained. "When we did not find much genetic differentiation at the statewide level, we zoomed in on the Interstate 80 highway corridor because previous research has shown this is a significant barrier to pronghorn movement.