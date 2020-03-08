Wyoming's tiger trout fight well, grow big

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Story Hatchery uses a small pressure chamber to induce triploidy in the eggs. After the eggs from the female and milt from the male are mixed to fertilize the eggs, the group of eggs is left to develop for 40 minutes. At exactly 40 minutes post fertilization the group of eggs are placed into the chamber and are subjected to 9,500 psi of pressure for five minutes. Previous studies have found that it is during this five minute period at 40 minutes post fertilization the third chromosome is kicked out of the egg. By applying pressure during that exact time the hatchery is able to produce triploid eggs.

The triploid process actually produces more viable tiger trout eggs than if they were left as diploid eggs. Hatchery personnel are unable to explain why inducing triploidy in tiger trout eggs creates more viable and successful eggs, but studies have proven that it does.

In 2013, the Story Hatchery conducted its own experiment to compare survivability of diploid versus triploid tiger trout eggs. Hatchery personnel found that 72% of the triploid eggs survived from the time the eggs were taken until the fish started to feed, whereas only 54% of the diploid eggs survived until the fish started feeding.