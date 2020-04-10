Wyoming shed hunters must wait until noon on May 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Shed hunters and other recreationists out on May 1 should be aware of changes to the opening time for the collection of shed antlers on public lands.

The shed antler collection regulation, which was amended in January 2020, requires that antler collection on public lands begins at noon on May 1.

Even though some Wyoming Game and Fish Department wildlife habitat management areas open at 8 a.m, and other public lands open prior, no one will be permitted to collect antlers until noon on May 1, regardless of when the land is open to public access.

Currently, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of Wyoming is directing that anyone who comes from out-of-state, excluding work-related travel, must immediately self-quarantine for 14 days upon entering Wyoming. All nonresident recreationists are responsible for checking and abiding by state and local public health orders and directives.

More details on antler collection regulations and maps are available on the Game and Fish website.

