Wyoming stocks 6,000 catfish in community ponds

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently stocked 6,000 channel catfish into 19 community fishing ponds statewide. The fish are considered “jumbo-sized” at 13 to 14 inches.

The catfish come from the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk from their in-house aquaculture program. It is the first time Game and Fish has worked with the Women’s Center aquaculture facility to raise and provide fish for the state, and the collaboration has benefits for anglers.

“Game and Fish doesn’t have a cool and warmwater fish hatchery — our fish culture facilities are primarily supplied by colder water sources which make them great for raising trout,” said Guy Campbell, Game and Fish fish culture supervisor. “With the Women’s Center, there was a unique opportunity for them to raise a warmwater fish to benefit anglers.”

Typically, cool and warm water fish, such as catfish, stocked in Wyoming are acquired by fish trades with other states.

Campbell says the catfish acquired from the Women’s Center are much larger than the typical stocking size.

“These jumbo catfish will create an instant summer fishery,” Campbell said.