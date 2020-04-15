Wyoming suspends sale of all nonresident fishing licenses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has suspended the sale of nonresident fishing licenses.

The suspension is due to the need to ensure individuals coming into Wyoming for a non-work related purpose comply with Governor Gordon’s April 3 directive requiring a 14-day quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a WGFD press release.

The suspension of nonresident fishing licenses is a temporary measure to give the department the ability to align with state and local social distancing guidelines, directives, and orders which were put in place for public health and safety.

Emergency regulations remain in place for 120 days. The department may reverse the license sale suspension if guidelines, orders, or directives are changed.