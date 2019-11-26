Tracking the movements of wildlife like elk, deer and pronghorns and managing the landscape they occupy on the eastern side of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem has provided Tony Mong with a fascinating job.
The wildlife biologist with the Cody District of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will discuss his work and its challenges at the next Draper Natural History Museum Lunchtime Expedition. The title of his talk is "To There and Back Again: The Annual Movement of Ungulates in the Eastern Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem." The free talk takes place at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium in Cody, Wyoming.
“Technology drives our ability to investigate the EGYE and the movements of these incredibly resilient animals,” Mong said in a press release. In his talk, he explains the use of data gathered from satellite radio telemetry and long-term trail cameras to explore how movement patterns overlap and change, and how they drive the ability of ungulates to survive — as well as the management of the species.
In 2010, Mong began his career with Wyoming Game and Fish as a senior wildlife biologist in Baggs, where he worked coordinating research on elk, pronghorn and mule deer. He has held his current position in the Cody District since 2017.
For more information log on to: https://centerofthewest.org/event/lunchtime-expedition-movement-ungulates-yellowstone/