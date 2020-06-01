Xanterra, Bighorn Canyon open more facilities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With the reopening of Yellowstone National Park’s three Montana gates on Monday, one of the largest concessionaires in the park decided to move up its schedule for opening of lodging, dining and camping facilities.

Xanterra Travel Collection announced the opening of Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel on June 1, to be followed by: Old Faithful Lodge and Snow Lodge on June 8; Lake Yellowstone Hotel and Lake Lodge on June 17; and Canyon Lodge on June 19.

The company will also open four campgrounds, beginning with Madison on June 15, Bridge Bay and Grant Village on June 17, and Canyon on June 19.

For take-out dining Xanterra has already opened Mammoth Hot Springs’ Terrace Grill and Old Faithful’s Geyser Grill. Next will be the Old Faithful Lodge Bake Shop and cafeteria June 8; Wiley’s Canteen and the Lobby Bar at Lake Lodge on June 17; the Eatery at Canyon on June 19; and the Grant Village Dining Room on June 17.

Elsewhere the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area has opened the boat launch ramp at Horseshoe Bend, near Lovell, Wyoming, to nonmotorized boats and small fishing boats. Larger boats should use the ramp at Barry’s Landing.

On June 3 the Park Service will open the Ok-A-Beh launch ramp near Fort Smith, along with the Afterbay Lake access near Government Camp.