Yellowstone analysis recommends replacing bridge; comments sought

The concrete deck, sidewalks, and parapets have deteriorated so badly on the Yellowstone River Bridge that the National Park Service is proposing to replace the structure.

The bridge, built in the early 1960s, is located on the Northeast Entrance Road near Tower Junction and provides the only year-round link for residents of Cooke City and Silver Gate to Gardiner and beyond in the winter. Highway 212 beyond Cooke City is closed in the winter.

The National Park Service has completed an environmental assessment on the project and is seeking public comment. The EA analyzes impacts to geothermal resources, visitor experience, vegetation, and wetlands in the project area. The three alternatives being considered are:

• In Alternative A (no action), the bridge would remain in its existing condition.

• Alternative B (the preferred alternative) would replace the bridge with a larger 1,200-foot-long bridge about 500 feet south of its existing location. One mile of new road would be constructed to line up with the new bridge location. Following construction, the existing bridge and approximately 1.5 miles of existing road would be removed, and the area restored.

