Yellowstone analysis recommends replacing bridge; comments sought

The concrete deck, sidewalks, and parapets have deteriorated so badly on the Yellowstone River Bridge that the National Park Service is proposing to replace the structure.
The bridge, built in the early 1960s, is located on the Northeast Entrance Road near Tower Junction and provides the only year-round link for residents of Cooke City and Silver Gate to Gardiner and beyond in the winter. Highway 212 beyond Cooke City is closed in the winter.
The National Park Service has completed an environmental assessment on the project and is seeking public comment. The EA analyzes impacts to geothermal resources, visitor experience, vegetation, and wetlands in the project area. The three alternatives being considered are:
• In Alternative A (no action), the bridge would remain in its existing condition.
• Alternative B (the preferred alternative) would replace the bridge with a larger 1,200-foot-long bridge about 500 feet south of its existing location. One mile of new road would be constructed to line up with the new bridge location. Following construction, the existing bridge and approximately 1.5 miles of existing road would be removed, and the area restored.
You have free articles remaining.
• Alternative C would include construction of a new bridge directly adjacent to and slightly north of the existing bridge. Following construction, the existing one would be removed. The new bridge would be about 600 feet long and the road that approaches the bridge would be moved north.
• Alternative B and C would reconstruct and widen the 24-foot-wide bridge to a 30-foot paved width. In addition, 1-1.5 miles of road from Tower Junction to the Yellowstone River Picnic Area will also be widened to a 30-foot width. Both alternatives would reconfigure and expand the Yellowstone River Picnic Area and improve turnouts for vehicles along the road.
Construction would begin in the summer or fall of 2022 and continue through 2024, depending on funding availability.
If the proposed project is implemented, construction delays would vary by alternative. This could range from no delays to up to 30 minutes with occasional two- to four-hour delays. There may be temporary closures, including regular nighttime closures, depending on the alternative. The public would be notified of closures in advance if they occur.
Comments must be received by March 15. Comments may be submitted online at: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/yrb, by hand-delivery, or by mail. Comments will not be accepted by fax, email, or by any other means.
Hand-deliver comments during business hours to: Albright Visitor Center, Attention: Yellowstone River Bridge Replacement, Mammoth Hot Springs, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190.
Mail comments to: Compliance Office, Attention: Yellowstone River Bridge Replacement, P.O. Box 168, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190.