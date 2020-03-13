Yellowstone appoints Nancy Finley new chief of resources

"Leading the resource management program at Yellowstone is essentially reaching the pinnacle, it does not get much better than this,” Finley said. “I am very excited and look forward to meeting everyone and getting to know the issues."

Recently, Finley was instrumental in reintroducing wolves to Isle Royal National Park, managing multi-park bison population reduction efforts at Wind Cave, Badlands, and Theodore Roosevelt national parks, managing chronic wasting disease at Wind Cave National Park, and a variety of other major resource projects and initiatives. Over the course of her career, Finley has also done extensive work with the Endangered Species Act, fisheries protection, and backcountry management planning.

Finley has a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Maine, a Master of Science in Environmental Health and Toxicology from East Carolina University, and is a graduate of the Federal Executive Institute.

