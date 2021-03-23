Yellowstone bison biologist gives April 1 online talk

Bison change the way spring happens across Yellowstone National Park’s vast grasslands, a situation lead bison biologist Chris Geremia will discuss during an April 1 online talk for the Draper Natural History Museum Lunchtime Expedition at noon.

Without several thousand bison moving freely on the landscape in sync, Yellowstone's springtime season of plant growth would be shorter, the land would not be as green and the plants would not be as nutritious, according to research Geremia and his colleagues have conducted.

On a typical June day in Yellowstone it’s not unusual to see thousands of bison grazing in the Lamar Valley. The groups appear aimlessly roaming back and forth, but that’s far from the full picture.

Bison return to graze the same areas repeatedly at such intensity that it turns back the clock on forage green-up, hitting reset on springtime. Their grazing sets bison apart from other ungulates and allows them to time their spring migrations differently than other species. Moreover, their grazing directly alters nutrient cycles, plant growth potential and the makeup of plant communities.