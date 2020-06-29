Yellowstone bison gores California woman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A California woman was gored several times by a bison June 25 in Yellowstone National Park after apparently approaching the animal to take its photo.

The 72-year-old walked within 10 feet of the bison several times near her campsite at Bridge Bay Campground, according to a park news release. Park regulations require visitors to remain 25 yards from bison and elk.

Rangers provided immediate medical care to the woman who was flown via helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

“The series of events that led to the goring suggest the bison was threatened by being repeatedly approached to within 10 feet,” said Chris Geremia, Yellowstone’s senior bison biologist. “Bison are wild animals that respond to threats by displaying aggressive behaviors like pawing the ground, snorting, bobbing their head, bellowing, and raising their tail. If that doesn’t make the threat (in this instance it was a person) move away, a threatened bison may charge. To be safe around bison, stay at least 25 yards away, move away if they approach, and run away or find cover if they charge.”

The goring came two days after a Missouri hiker was knocked to the ground by a female grizzly protecting its cub near Old Faithful.