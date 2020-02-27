Yellowstone celebrates wolf reintroduction on Facebook Live each Tuesday in March

Yellowstone National Park wildlife biologists will broadcast on Facebook Live each Tuesday at 11 a.m. MST in March to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the return of wolves to the ecosystem. Speakers will conclude each session by answering questions.

“In November 1994 when I first arrived in Yellowstone, I remember looking around and wondering what this place would be like when wolves returned,” said senior wildlife biologist Doug Smith in a press release. “Now, 25 years later, having chronicled much of the reintroduction, our team has learned that wolves make the park a different, better, and more natural ecosystem. We also know that much is still to be understood. Commemorate with us this March as we share 25 years of knowledge and experience gained about the restoration of the ecological role of wolves in Yellowstone.”