Yellowstone closes visitor center, Boiling River during coronavirus outbreak
Boiling River

The Boiling River hot springs in Yellowstone National Park has been closed to the public.

 BRETT FRENCH, Billings Gazette

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park will temporarily close its Albright Visitor Center and the Boiling River soaking/swimming area until further notice to promote social distancing, according to a press release.

The Boiling River is a popular outdoor hot springs between Gardiner and Mammoth where hot water enters the Gardner River. The area is often closed in the spring when runoff is high. 

The park made the Wednesday announcement to meet the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, and local and state authorities to lessen the chances of spreading the coronavirus. 

The road from the North Entrance at Gardiner through the park to Cooke City remains open and accessible to the public. More information can be found online at https://www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.

For now, the park intends to maintain its regular spring opening schedule of April 17 through early June. Yellowstone crews are plowing roads to hit those dates. In the time between now and those scheduled openings park managers will continue to evaluate and adapt to changing COVID-19 guidance and adjust operations as needed. 

Wild education

The Albright Visitor Center in Yellowstone National Park is being temporarily closed to the public.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus

In the meantime Yellowstone is encouraging visitors to enjoy the park online via webcams, virtual tours, photo galleries, apps, videos, and other digital content.

The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick. For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, we ask that they take extra precautions and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness.

