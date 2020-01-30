Yellowstone coyote that bit skier doesn't have rabies

A coyote that attacked a cross-country skier in Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday has tested negative for rabies, according to a park press release.

The animal was killed by park officials the day of the attack in the Canyon area.

The victim, a 43-year-old female who works in the park, was taken to the Canyon Visitor Education Center where rangers provided treatment for puncture wounds and lacerations to her head and arm. She was then transported to Mammoth Hot Springs and continued on to a local hospital. Park officials did not release the woman's name.

She was cross-country skiing on the Grand Loop Road near the South Rim Drive when the coyote grabbed her by the arm from behind.

Park staff temporarily closed the road, identified and killed the coyote, which had porcupine quills in its lower jaw and inside its mouth that may have made it difficult for the young animal to hunt and contributed to its unusual behavior.

Coyote attacks in the United States and Canada are often attributed to animals that have become used to human presence and see them as a source of food.