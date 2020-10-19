 Skip to main content
Yellowstone drops fire danger level
Yellowstone drops fire danger level

Yellowstone

Fire danger in Yellowstone National Park has been moderated thanks to recent rain and snowfall.

 Jim Peaco, NPS

Following a dose of rain and snow, Yellowstone National Park has dropped its fire danger level to moderate after a scarily dry fall.

The park's largest fire of the season, the 4,100-acre Lone Star fire, continues to smolder despite the moisture. The lightning-caused blaze began on Aug. 22 between Old Faithful and the West Thumb of Yellowstone Lake.

The park recorded nine fires this season, eight of which were less than an acre in size. Three of the fires were human caused with the rest all due to lightning.

The decreased fire danger means there are no fire restrictions in the park, although campfires are always restricted to established fire rings.

