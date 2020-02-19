Yellowstone dumps trailers, seeks to improve employee housing

Dumping the mobile homes is the top priority. Sholly said the park will get rid of mobile homes this year from Mammoth Hot Springs, Old Faithful, Lake and the Bechler area. In 2021 trailers will be taken out of other places that have the old mobile homes, like Grant and Canyon villages.

The homes are all decades old, some from the 1980s and others from the 1960s. One at Bechler, a remote area in the park’s southwestern corner, tipped over because of the snow load last year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The park is still finalizing contracts for the replacement homes. Sholly said in an email that the park expects the total costs to be between $20 million and $30 million between demolition, replacement and upgrades to the utility infrastructure.

The second goal in the housing strategy focuses on 150 or so non-trailer homes in the park, many of which Sholly said are in poor condition. Work may include adding new appliances and beefing up the siding and insulation. He added that wood stoves may be reinstalled in some of the houses as a less expensive heating option.

The historic homes that are part of Fort Yellowstone in Mammoth need upgrades, Sholly said. Many have chipped paint and other problems.