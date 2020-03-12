Yellowstone Facebook Live broadcast attempts to dispel wolf myths

Kira Cassidy, a wildlife research associate with Yellowstone Forever, has been working in the park since 2007. She said the large basins like the Lamar Valley have made it much easier for scientists like her to collect information.

“Because we’re able to see them so often … we get to recognize individuals,” she said.

She noted that group living, such as wolf packs, is unusual among species, with only about 2% of species utilizing the power of several individuals for protection and food.

The average wolf pack size in Yellowstone is 10, with the largest — the Wapiti Lake pack — numbering 15. Often those pack members are relatives, although they do occasionally allow lone males to join — probably because of their hunting ability, she said.

Top 5

Cassidy ticked off five reasons why wolves live in groups:

1) Maybe the most obvious reason is for hunting. Ideally, four wolves are needed to hunt elk, she said. For bison, a much larger animal, nine to 12 wolves have a better chance of success.