Yellowstone Facebook Live broadcast attempts to dispel wolf myths

“Because we’re able to see them so often … we get to recognize individuals,” she said.

She noted that group living, such as wolf packs, is unusual among species, with only about 2% of species utilizing the power of several individuals for protection and food.

The average wolf pack size in Yellowstone is 10, with the largest — the Wapiti Lake pack — numbering 15. Often those pack members are relatives, although they do occasionally allow lone males to join — probably because of their hunting ability, she said.

Top 5

Cassidy ticked off five reasons why wolves live in groups:

1) Maybe the most obvious reason is for hunting. Ideally, four wolves are needed to hunt elk, she said. For bison, a much larger animal, nine to 12 wolves have a better chance of success.

2) All members of the pack pitch in to help raise pups, which are born in April. During that still cold time of the year the mother must remain with the pups to keep them warm. That means she relies on the other members of her clan to bring her food. Cassidy said in the spring a hormone increases in all of the wolves’ blood that makes them want to take care of the pups.