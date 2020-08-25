Yellowstone fire grows to 760 acres

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fire burning in Yellowstone National park southeast of Old Faithful has grown to more than 760 acres, or more than a square mile, since it was first reported Saturday.

The lightning-caused Lone Star fire has prompted the closure of the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb. Many of the trails leading to Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser are also closed.

A Wyoming team was called in to manage the fire on Monday, and will be working with the park's fire staff. Thirty-seven people are currently assigned to the blaze that's burning about three miles southeast of Old Faithful and is steadily growing.

Crews are focusing on creating protection plans for nearby developed areas should the fire spread to historic buildings, a water treatment plant or communication tower.

Fire danger in Yellowstone remains very high. Campfires are not allowed in the backcountry.

