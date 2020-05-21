Yellowstone fishing season opens May 23; no licenses available in park
topical

Yellowstone fishing season opens May 23; no licenses available in park

{{featured_button_text}}
Fly fishing on the Madison River

Fly fishing in Yellowstone National Park opened on Saturday, May 23, but licenses must be purchased outside the park and only two entrances are open.

 Brett French

The fishing season opened on Saturday in Yellowstone National Park, but anglers will have to purchase their licenses at stores outside the park.

Yellowstone is open to day-use only right now due to the novel coronavirus and the interior of the park is only accessible via the two entrances in Wyoming, one of which is outside Cody and the other which is near Jackson.

Montana may open its three gates to the park on June 1.

Boating permits and AIS inspections for all nonmotorized and motorized watercraft and angler float tubes will be available at Bridge Bay Ranger Station, Grant Village Backcountry Office, and the Lewis Lake Ranger Station. The park will provide details and updates for operations as they change at http://www.nps.gov/yell and on the park’s social media channels.

Boaters and anglers are reminded to clean, drain, and dry all boats and equipment prior to arriving in the park to minimize the risk of introducing aquatic invasive species  into Yellowstone’s waters. Watercraft equipped with sealed internal ballast tanks are temporarily banned from all park waters as inspections cannot always detect these invaders. Boaters and anglers should also be aware of temporary changes due to COVID-19.

Read more about boating, fishing, and aquatic invasive species on the park’s website.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News