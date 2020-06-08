Yellowstone Forever suspends educational arm, citing pandemic ills

Tyrene Riedl, a Yellowstone Forever Institute instructor, said in a June 6 Facebook post that she and 18 colleagues were laid off on Friday.

“Yellowstone has had a powerful voice in the endlessly passionate advocates that have supported, worked for, and partnered with YA/YF over the years,” she wrote.

Noting that the Yellowstone Association was formed in 1933, she said the organization “went from a murmur to a roar.. and (now) it has ended with a whimper.”

As a fundraiser, Yellowstone Forever has been an important partner for Yellowstone National Park. In 2019 it touted donations of $5.5 million to the park and Forest Service for projects. Past projects it has helped fund include a rebuilt entrance area at Gardiner and trail projects above the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone.

Financial donations to Yellowstone Forever, although down, still amounted to more than $11 million last year, National Parks Traveler reported.