Yellowstone Forever suspends educational arm, citing pandemic ills

The troubled nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park, Yellowstone Forever, announced Saturday that it was further reducing its staff and suspending the operations of its educational arm, the Yellowstone Forever Institute.
The announcement by the organization on its website attributed the decision to severe impacts related to the novel coronavirus. It also said the group would reorganize to focus on its mission.
One of the organization’s newly dismissed employees disputed that COVID-19 was the reason for the decision.
“Using the pandemic as an excuse is a cowardly cover-up of their lack of leadership,” wrote Carolyn Harwood Bulin, Yellowstone Forever’s program manager, in an open letter to Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly, posted on Facebook on Friday.
“Since 2016, the Institute has always made money and demonstrated annual growth in numbers of participants and in revenue; and the poor leadership decisions that have put the organization in such a vulnerable financial position were made by this Board well before COVID-19 existed, so using the pandemic as an excuse is a cowardly cover-up of their lack of leadership,” Bulin wrote.
Sholly told Kurt Repanshek, of National Parks Traveler website, on Sunday story, "We will get the Institute back on line."
The announcement is the latest tragedy in the nonprofit partner’s demise. In April the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that the group had furloughed many of its employees and deferred most of its grant funding. John Walda, the group’s interim CEO, told the Chronicle the changes were part of a “modified operating plan” approved by the organization’s board of directors.
According to Bulin’s post, Walda “abruptly departed” in May, a move that she said Yellowstone Forever Board chair Kay Yeager told staff was the end of his one-year interim term.
“That sort of dishonesty is just the tip of the iceberg of lies, and feeds a distrust of the entire Board as well as any President & CEO whom the Board appoints or hires,” Bulin wrote.
A Yellowstone Forever spokeswoman said a board member would be available to interview via a conference call later on Monday, so this story will be updated.
Yellowstone Forever had employed 65 full-time workers as of January, following layoffs of 16 in May 2019. Last June the group’s CEO, Heather White, announced her resignation.
Based in Gardiner, the group bought a historic general store in 2008 that was updated as a storefront and operations headquarters. It also owns a home overlooking the North Entrance. Both were purchased by the group’s predecessor, the Yellowstone Association.
Yellowstone Forever was created in 2016 when the Yellowstone Association and Yellowstone Park Foundation merged to streamline operation of bookstores, visitor centers and educational programs under one roof.
In January the Chronicle reported the newer organization was mired in debt, with a $3.8 million budget deficit at the end of 2019. Despite the deficit, top officers still received pay increases and bonuses.
Now the cuts are even deeper.
Tyrene Riedl, a Yellowstone Forever Institute instructor, said in a June 6 Facebook post that she and 18 colleagues were laid off on Friday.
“Yellowstone has had a powerful voice in the endlessly passionate advocates that have supported, worked for, and partnered with YA/YF over the years,” she wrote.
Noting that the Yellowstone Association was formed in 1933, she said the organization “went from a murmur to a roar.. and (now) it has ended with a whimper.”
As a fundraiser, Yellowstone Forever has been an important partner for Yellowstone National Park. In 2019 it touted donations of $5.5 million to the park and Forest Service for projects. Past projects it has helped fund include a rebuilt entrance area at Gardiner and trail projects above the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone.
Financial donations to Yellowstone Forever, although down, still amounted to more than $11 million last year, National Parks Traveler reported.
It's the latest hit for the town of Gardiner, where the economy has been reeling from the shutdown of Yellowstone National Park during the coronavirus pandemic. The North Entrance, just outside of Gardiner, was finally reopened last Monday but activities inside the park are still limited.
“People are outraged,” said Ashea Mills, a Gardiner-based naturalist guide who once worked for the Yellowstone Association.
“It’s so heartbreaking.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!