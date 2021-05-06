Yellowstone, Grand Teton agree to vaccination, testing rules with bus tour operators

Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks have authorized the resumption of large group tours with a few stipulations: all passengers must either be vaccinated for COVID-19 or tested 72 hours before the trip when the buses are full. Passengers are also required to wear masks.

“It’s a very reasonable approach,” said Pete Pantuso, president of the American Bus Association.

Last year, Yellowstone disallowed all bus traffic in the park to thwart the possibility of spreading COVID-19. This was on top of a delayed opening as the Park Service figured out how to reopen with a reduced staff to ensure separate housing, in addition to stepped up measures for cleaning public facilities.

Pantuso doesn’t expect charter and tour bus operations to see a lot of traffic until later in the summer and fall, but said he’s hearing from businesses that there is pent-up demand to travel, especially to more remote areas like national parks.

“Group travel is coming back,” Pantuso said. “There’s definitely a demand and interest for getting back out there.”

Industry hit

The number of buses visiting Yellowstone jumped from about 6,800 in 2013 to 12,800 by 2016. Each bus is capable of carrying about 50 passengers.