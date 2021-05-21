Yellowstone, Grand Teton set records for April visitation

Yellowstone National Park crews plow the Wyoming side and this year plan to have that portion of the Beartooth Scenic Byway cleared of snow by May 28, as well. Often the Wyoming side's opening is delayed by heavier snow.

With less trepidation about traveling domestically this year, Sholly foresees a crowded summer in the park, for which his staff has been planning. More seasonal employees are being hired and vaccinated, and more campgrounds are reservation-only providing more certainty for campers about where they will spend the night.

Still, he said it's going to be a tough summer that will help guide future visitor use management at Yellowstone. A shuttle from Old Faithful to the Midway Geyser Basin is one example. Testing new driverless shuttle technology at Canyon will be another.

"We've got a solid amount of data, now we need to translate it into what actually makes the most sense ... and improve the visitor experience," Sholly said.

"At some point you have got to look at what the capacity of your staff is," he added. "It can't be a free for all."