Yellowstone hotspot may be waning, discovery of ancient super-eruptions indicates

By comparison, Knott said, two super-eruptions have so far taken place in what is now Yellowstone National Park during the past three million years.

"It therefore seems that the Yellowstone hotspot has experienced a three-fold decrease in its capacity to produce super-eruption events," said Knott. "This is a very significant decline."

These findings have little bearing on assessing the risk of another super-eruption occurring today in Yellowstone, he said.

"We have demonstrated that the recurrence rate of Yellowstone super-eruptions appears to be once every 1.5 million years," he said. "The last super-eruption there was 630,000 years ago, suggesting we may have up to 900,000 years before another eruption of this scale occurs."

But this estimate is far from exact, he said, emphasizing that continuous monitoring in the region, which is being conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey, "is a must" and that warnings of any uptick in activity would be issued well in advance.