{{featured_button_text}}
Snowmobiles passing bison

Snowmobilers pass bison on the road in Yellowstone National Park.

 Jacob W. Frank, NPS

Tourists will be able to reach Yellowstone National Park from Cody, Wyoming, beginning on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 8 a.m. when the East Entrance opens for oversnow travel on permitted snowmobiles.

The other entrances to the park opened last Sunday, Dec. 15.

The East Entrance provides access to Fishing Bridge and, from there, the roads that connect to the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, Old Faithful and Norris regions. 

For more information on visiting the park in winter, log on to https://www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/visiting-yellowstone-in-winter.htm.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0