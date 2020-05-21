Yellowstone opens North Entrance to motorists traveling to Silver Gate, Cooke City

Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a Thursday press release, “The decision to reopen Yellowstone is not and has not been a unilateral decision. These decisions are being made in close concert with our state and local partners, including health officials, and with support from the Department of the Interior and the National Park Service. We have implemented a reopening plan that is limited in nature. It gives us time to observe and make adjustments, expand operations if conditions are favorable, and contract them if they are not. We welcome realistic feedback on how we can continue improving our reopening strategy while working together to maintain the safety for our employees and visitors. Keeping Yellowstone closed is not a viable strategy.”

Visitation through the first three days of the park’s operations was 90% of normal through the East Entrance (near Cody, Wyoming) and approximately 60% of normal through the South Entrance (near Jackson, Wyoming), according to a Park Service press release. Vehicle counts per day are broken down below. The park expects traffic and visitation levels to grow over the Memorial Day Weekend.