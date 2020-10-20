Yellowstone proposes opening Cody entrance earlier, longer in winter

Each day during the winter season the East Entrance is allocated two commercially guided snowmobile trips, one non-commercially guided trip, and one commercial snowcoach.

Under the park's plan, the maximum number of snowmobiles allowed in the park from all entrances in a day is 480.

The existing seasonal closures of December 15-21 and March 2-15 were originally implemented due to avalanche safety concerns on Sylvan Pass, which climbs to more than 8,500 feet in elevation. The Park Service performs avalanche control at the pass by using a howitzer firing 105mm shells to blast snow from Avalanche and Hoyt peaks.

"With many years of implementation, the NPS now has the operational capacity and expertise to safely open the pass on December 15 and to keep it open until March 15," the agency said in a press release. "This change will standardize opening and closing dates for the entire park."

In 2007, the Park Service considered closing the East Entrance because it sees less use in the winter. That idea was dropped after protests from Cody businesspeople.

In addition to the extended season at the east gate, the Park Service is proposing to change the daily opening time for the South Entrance from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.