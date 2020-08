× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The fire danger in Yellowstone National Park has been raised to very high, even though there are no active wildland fires in the park.

Despite the high risk, park staff has enacted no fire restrictions yet. Campfires are still allowed within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.

Before leaving their site, campers are reminded to leave any fire cold to the touch. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.

