Yellowstone reopening quiet as Memorial Day approaches; Sholly slams critics

Montana

On Tuesday, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announced he is dropping the 14-day quarantine rule for out-of-state travelers on June 1, which will be a blessing for businesses like fishing outfitters. The so-called Phase 2 of Montana’s reopening process could also include the opening of the three Montana gates to Yellowstone — one each at the gateway communities of West Yellowstone, Gardiner and Cooke City.

“There are some things we still need to work out with the state and counties,” Sholly said, “A lot we have addressed or are addressing.”

The park needs to be self-sufficient on testing and surveillance to satisfy Montana, he said.

Although the governor was asked about a limited opening of Montana’s entrances to Yellowstone, Sholly said that doesn’t make sense. The park could cap entrance at a certain number of visitors, but he said that could create more problems for gateway communities as tourists back up into the small towns instead of visiting the park.

Hanging on