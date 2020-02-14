Yellowstone River Parks Association president to address Audubon on Monday

Darryl Wilson, Yellowstone River Parks Association president, will talk about the group's accomplishments at the Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society meeting on Monday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Mayflower Congregational Church, corner of Rehberg Lane and Poly Drive. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

YRPA continually provides exceptional recreational opportunities for the Billings community and visitors, and for wildlife and their habitat. Some of the best birding and other recreation in the Billings area is associated with YRPA efforts and holdings. Learn about these areas and plans for future outdoor recreation access.