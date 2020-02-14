Yellowstone River Parks Association president to address Audubon on Monday

Yellowstone River Parks Association president to address Audubon on Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
Dover park

Fall colors line the Yellowstone River in a view from John H. Dover Memorial Park, a Yellowstone River Parks Association asset.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Darryl Wilson, Yellowstone River Parks Association president, will talk about the group's accomplishments at the Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society meeting on Monday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Mayflower Congregational Church, corner of Rehberg Lane and Poly Drive. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

YRPA continually provides exceptional recreational opportunities for the Billings community and visitors, and for wildlife and their habitat. Some of the best birding and other recreation in the Billings area is associated with YRPA efforts and holdings. Learn about these areas and plans for future outdoor recreation access.

The public is welcome, there is no admission fee and ample free parking is available.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News