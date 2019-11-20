The Yellowstone River's important contribution to Montana's agriculture, wildlife and recreation and the challenges it faces will be the topic of a discussion by Susan Gilbertz, a geography and environmental studies professor at MSU Billings.
Gilbertz will speak at the Yellowstone County Museum on Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
The Yellowstone River flows across Montana for approximately 700 miles. Gilbertz will examine the three standard concerns in sustainability sciences (economic, environmental and social sustainability) as a means for thinking about the future of the valley. The presentation will touch on agriculture, tourism, oil and gas development, endangered pallid sturgeons, cottonwood forests, fairness, mishaps, water rights and riparian area complexities.