Yellowstone road plowing begins on March 1

Roads in Yellowstone National Park will begin to close to oversnow travel on Sunday, March 1. Spring plowing will start as road segments close.

All oversnow travel will end for the season on March 15 at 9 p.m. Weather permitting, some park roads will reopen to automobile travel April 17, at 8 a.m.

Road closure dates, with the gates closing at 9 p.m., include:

• March 1, East Entrance to Lake Butte Overlook (Sylvan Pass), Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris;

• March 3, Norris to Madison, Norris to Canyon Village;

• March 15, all remaining groomed roads.

At Mammoth Hot Springs, the Gift Shop, Ski Shop, and food services will close March 2. The Mammoth Hot Springs Campground, Yellowstone General Store, Post Office, Medical Clinic, Albright Visitor Center, and self-serve fuel pumps remain open all year.

At Old Faithful, Old Faithful Snow Lodge & Cabins close March 1. The Bear Den Gift Shop, the Geyser Grill, and the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center will close March 15.

At Tower Junction, self-serve fuel pumps are available all year.

The road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City, is open to automobiles all year.

